Brewers call Thyago Vieira to big-league squad

Clayton Andrews is sent to Nashville to open up roster space

By Harrison_Freuck
MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Milwaukee Brewers Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers announced Wednesday morning that they have selected Thyago Vieira from Triple-A Nashville, with Clayton Andrews sent back to Nashville to open up the roster spot.

Vieira, who was signed to a minor-league contract by the Brewers during the offseason, has been with the Nashville Sounds all season. In 33 appearances with the Sounds, Vieira has a 3.35 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 37 23 innings. He’s made 23 appearances in the majors across three seasons, with his last MLB appearance coming in 2019 with the White Sox, when he pitched to a 9.00 ERA across seven innings.

Andrews, a 2018 17th-round draft pick, has totaled three appearances with Milwaukee this season, allowing eight runs in just 1 23 innings (12 ERA+) for a 43.20 ERA, including three runs allowed to the Pirates in Tuesday night’s win without recording an out.

In 42 games with the Sounds this season, Andrews has allowed 14 earned runs across 49 innings (2.57 ERA) with 64 strikeouts and four saves in five opportunities.

