Game Thread #140: Milwaukee Brewers (77-62) @ New York Yankees (70-70)

The Brewers begin a three-game series tonight in New York against the Yankees. Colin Rea gets the first start of the series, his second since being recalled to fill Adrian Houser’s spot. On the other side is Luis Severino, who has a 6.75 ERA in 85 1⁄ 3 innings so far this season.

Looking at the scoreboard, the Cubs have already lost to the Diamondbacks today in Chicago. The Reds and Cardinals are currently playing, and the Cardinals have a 3-0 lead. There is a chance to gain some ground with a win today.

Due to some rain going through the area, first pitch has been pushed back to 6:20 PM. The radar is mostly clear after that, but there are still some spots in the area and there is currently a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect.

Here are the lineups for tonight.