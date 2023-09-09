Game Thread #141: Milwaukee Brewers (78-62) @ New York Yankees (70-71)

After a late offensive surge yesterday, the Brewers are back in action today looking to keep (and hopefully build on) their NL Central lead. They’ve won 10 straight interleague games and are going for their 11th straight this afternoon with Wade Miley on the mound. On the other side is Michael King, who is making his fourth straight start after spending most of the season in the bullpen. Miley is looking to bounce back after allowing four runs to the Phillies in his last start, and King will be trying to build off of a start against the Astros where he allowed just one run in five innings.

After the Brewers offense combined for sixteen hits yesterday, with all of the starters getting a hit, they’re rolling with the same lineup this afternoon. No shifts in position or order, it’s exactly the same. The Yankees have Giancarlo Stanton and Everson Pereira in the lineup today after they had a day off yesterday.

For the scoreboard watchers, here are the other games of interest today:

Diamondbacks @ Cubs - 1:20 p.m.

Marlins @ Phillies - 5:05 p.m.

Cardinals @ Reds - 5:40 p.m.

Rockies @ Giants - 8:05 p.m.