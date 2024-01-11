Updated: Brewers avoid arbitration with all eligible players

After settling with Hoby Milner the previous evening, the Brewers agreed to new deals with their remaining arbitration-eligible players throughout the day on Thursday. Corbin Burnes, Willy Adames, Jake Bauers, Bryse Wilson, and Joel Payamps all signed one-year deals, while Devin Williams signed a one-year contract with a club option and incentives for 2025.

The deals with Adames, Bauers, and Wilson were reported first. Robert Murray reported that Adames and the Brewers settled at $12.25 million. Curt Hogg reported that Bauers’ contract is for $1.35 million. Adam McCalvy said that Wilson will make $1 million in 2024. MLB Trade Rumors projected their respective salaries at $12.4 million, $1.7 million, and $1.3 million.

Jon Heyman and McCalvy later reported Burnes’ $15.6375 million agreement. Burnes was projected to make $15.1 million in his final season of club control. Mark Feinsand reported Payamps’ $1.65 million agreement, which checks in just shy of the right-hander’s $1.7 million projection.

Williams’ deal, reported by Jeff Passan, came last. He’ll make $7.25 million in 2024. His club option for 2025 is worth $10.5 million and includes up to $1 million in performance-based escalators.

The Brewers already controlled Williams through 2025 via arbitration, but the club option would buy out that final year if exercised. If he struggles in 2024, the Brewers can decline the option for a $250,000 buyout and go through arbitration instead if Williams’ projected salary is cheaper.

The two sides had not reached a deal by the 7 p.m. filing deadline and initially seemed destined for a hearing. Williams requested $7.3 million, while the Brewers filed for $6.65 million. The new contract comes closer to Williams’ ask for 2024 in exchange for some contractual flexibility for the Brewers in 2025.

Burnes had a down year for his standards in 2023, but he still made all 32 of his scheduled starts while posting a solid 3.39 ERA and 3.81 FIP. He was elected to the National League All-Star team for a third straight season.

Adames is coming off his worst season as a Brewer, slashing .217/.310/.407 (94 wRC+). He still hit 24 home runs, and his excellent defense at shortstop made him worth 3.4 fWAR.

Bauers was acquired in November from the New York Yankees and currently projects as the Brewers’ starting first baseman. He hit for just an 89 wRC+ in 2023, but his elite quality of contact makes him a breakout candidate.

Wilson served as a flexible arm in the bullpen last year, filling every role from long reliever to occasional setup man. He posted a 2.58 ERA and 4.13 FIP in 76 2⁄ 3 innings.

Williams continued to be one of baseball’s best relievers in 2023, finishing with a 1.53 ERA and 2.66 FIP while saving 36 games. He was named the National League Reliever of the Year at the conclusion of the season.