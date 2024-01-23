Ryan Braun elected to Brewers Walk of Fame

Former Brewers third baseman/outfielder Ryan Braun has been announced as the newest member of the team’s Walk of Fame, becoming the 23rd individual elected since American Family Field opened in 2001.

The Walk of Fame commemorates some of the greatest names in Milwaukee baseball history with a granite-shaped home plate set in the ground around the stadium, according to a team press release.

Braun is the Brewers all-time franchise home run leader with 352 homers across 14 seasons with Milwaukee, spanning 2007-20. He’s also a six-time All Star and voted as the 2007 NL Rookie of the Year and the 2011 NL MVP. He was previously added to the team’s Wall of Honor, which features plaques of former players, coaches, and executives, in 2022.

Braun will be recognized during the 2024 Brewers season with details of the ceremony announced at a later date, according to the press release. He’ll join teammates Prince Fielder and Ben Sheets on the Walk of Fame, after they were added in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

In 1,766 career games — all of which came with Milwaukee — Braun hit .296/.358/.532 (134 OPS+) with 352 homers, 1,154 RBIs, 1,080 runs scored, 1,963 hits, and 216 stolen bases. He received MVP votes in each of his first six seasons, including top three finishes in 2008 (third), 2011 (first), and 2012 (second). He also won five consecutive Silver Slugger Awards from 2008-2012.