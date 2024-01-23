Brewers sign Rhys Hoskins to two-year deal

The Milwaukee Brewers have signed first baseman Rhys Hoskins to a two-year, $34 million contract with an opt-out after the first season, as first reported by Jeff Passan.

Hoskins, who will be 31 in March, has spent his entire career with the Phillies after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB Draft by Philadelphia. After debuting in 2017, Hoskins was the team’s primary first baseman from 2018-2022 before a left ACL tear in spring training kept him out for the entire 2023 season.

In 667 career games with the Phillies, Hoskins hit .242/.353/.492 (125 OPS+) with 148 homers, 405 RBIs, and 392 runs scored. He finished with an above-average OPS+ in all six seasons in Philadelphia. In 2022, Hoskins hit .246/.332/.462 with 30 homers and 79 RBIs in 156 games.

With the Brewers moving on from Rowdy Tellez in the offseason, Hoskins will likely be the team’s starting first baseman to open up 2024, barring any injury setbacks. Milwaukee also has Jake Bauers and Owen Miller as depth options as spring training is about a month away.