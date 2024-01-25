Brewers add utilityman Christian Arroyo on minor-league deal

The Brewers have added utilityman Christian Arroyo on a minor-league deal, Adam McCalvy reported Thursday morning.

The Brewers are in agreement with free agent INF Christian Arroyo, according to a source. 28yo plays all over the field, spent the last four years with Boston. https://t.co/yjWtWhCKxz — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) January 25, 2024

Arroyo, 28, has played seven years in the majors with the Giants, Rays, Guardians, and Red Sox. He’s spent the last four seasons in Boston, including his best campaign in 2022, when he hit .286/.322/.414 (103 OPS+) with six homers and 36 RBIs across a career-high 87 games.

In 295 career games, Arroyo is a .252/.299/.394 hitter (86 OPS+) with 24 homers, 120 RBIs, and 106 runs scored. He’s played every position in the infield with the exception of catcher, including a pitching appearance in 2021. He’s also appeared in 17 career games in right field.

Primarily a second baseman (177 games, 153 starts), Arroyo adds some depth for Milwaukee’s young infield, where he’ll likely function as a platoon with Brice Turang at second.