Four Brewers prospects featured on MLB Pipeline’s Preseason Top 100 list

MLB.com has released the 2024 Preseason Top 100 prospects list, featuring four Brewers, including top prospect Jackson Chourio at No. 2 overall.

Behind Chourio, Milwaukee’s Jacob Misiorowski (No. 33), Jeferson Quero (No. 35), and Tyler Black (No. 46) all ranked in the top 50.

That quartet ended the 2023 rankings at No. 2, No. 36, No. 32, and No. 51, respectively. Quero and Chourio were both international signees, while Misiorowski was taken in the second round in 2022 and Black was selected with the 33rd overall pick in 2021.

Chourio, 20 in March, signed an eight-year, $82 million extension in December — a record for a player with no MLB service time — setting him up to start in the majors whenever the organization deems him ready, which may be as soon as Opening Day 2024.

In parts of three seasons across four levels, Chourio hit .286/.347/.490 with 47 homers, 191 RBIs, 194 runs scored, and 68 stolen bases in 272 games. He finished 2023 with Triple-A Nashville, where he hit .333/.375/.476 with seven hits, four runs, and two RBIs in six games.

Misiorowski, 22 in April, stands in at 6 feet, 7 inches tall. In 22 total starts at three levels, he’s pitched to a 3.45 ERA with 113 strikeouts, 43 hits allowed, and 49 walks in just 73 innings. His high-velocity arm and struggles with command may make him a better long-term fit out of the bullpen if the Brewers choose to go that route.

Quero, who turned 21 in October, is a strong backstop, winning an MiLB Golden Glove in 2023 and hitting .278/.349/.445 with 28 homers and 114 RBIs in 208 games across four levels. He spent his entire 2023 with Double-A Biloxi, hitting .262/.339/.440 with 16 homers, 49 RBIs, and 47 runs in 90 games.

Black is the oldest of the bunch, turning 24 later this summer. He’s spent time at five different levels across three seasons, hitting .279/.415/.465 with 23 homers, 116 RBIs, 165 runs, and 73 stolen bases in 213 total games. He finished 2023 with Triple-A Nashville, hitting .310/.428/.514 with four homers, 25 RBIs, 35 runs, and eight stolen bases in 39 games. He has a strong shot at making the Opening Day roster to provide depth in Milwaukee’s infield.

Stay tuned for more coverage on MLB Pipeline’s prospect rankings, including Milwaukee’s top 30 team prospects later this spring.

To view the full Top 100 list, click here.