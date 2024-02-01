Corbin Burnes traded to Baltimore for SS Joey Ortiz, LHP D.L. Hall, and a 2024 draft pick

Entering the offseason, the status of Corbin Burnes was one of the biggest questions. With just one year of team control and an expensive contract, a trade seemed like a possibility. As Spring Training approaches, the trade has happened. The Brewers traded Corbin Burnes to the Orioles tonight for shortstop Joey Ortiz and LHP D.L. Hall, as well as the 34th pick in the 2024 draft.

Burnes was always heading towards free agency, so getting trade value for him in his last year of team control was likely in the front office’s cards for awhile. The former Cy Young winner has attracted a lot of attention, so it was just a matter of who would meet the Brewers price. Even in a “down year” in 2023, he pitched 193 2⁄ 3 innings with a 3.39 ERA, 3.81 FIP, and 200 strikeouts.

Joey Ortiz and D.L. Hall are both young players in the Orioles organization who have debuted recently and have a full six years of team control available. Ortiz played 15 games with the Orioles in 2023, going 7-for-33 in the majors. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. In Triple-A, he batted .321/.378/.507 with nine HR and 58 RBI. He was sixth on MLB.com’s 2023 prospect list for the Orioles and #97 overall.

Meanwhile, D.L. Hall has pitched parts of the 2022 and 2023 seasons in the majors. He had a 3.26 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 19 1⁄ 3 innings in the majors in 2023. For Triple-A, he had a 3.98 ERA in 52 innings pitched.

The Brewers will also receive the Orioles’ Competitive Balance A pick in the 2024 draft, which will be pick #34. This will effectively give the Brewers two first round picks (#17 and #34) as well as four picks in the first two rounds. The Brewers will also pick at #58 in the second round and #68 in Competitive Balance Round B.

EDIT: The Brewers have announced the trade officially. To clear a 40-man spot with the trade, the team designated LHP Ethan Small for assignment.