Brewers trade Clayton Andrews to the Yankees

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-handed pitcher Joshua Quezada from the Yankees in exchange for left-handed pitcher Clayton Andrews on Wednesday afternoon.

Andrews, 27, was a 17th round pick by the Brewers in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Long Beach State. In four MLB appearances in 2023, Andrews pitched to a 27.00 ERA across 3 1⁄ 3 innings, striking out four while allowing 11 runs (10 earned) on 10 hits and two walks. Across five seasons at five levels in the minors, Andrews had an 18-6 record and a 3.14 ERA with 235 strikeouts in 169 innings, making one start and 121 relief appearances.

He was previously designated for assignment following the signing of Jakob Junis a week ago.