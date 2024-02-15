Bally Sports Wisconsin will air eight of the Brewers’ Spring Training games

Less than two weeks remain until the start of Spring Training games. Brewers pitchers and catchers are set to report on Feb. 15, with position players reporting five days later on Feb. 20. Four days after that, the Spring Training schedule will kick off on Feb. 24 against the Padres.

On Monday, the Brewers and Bally Sports officially announced the broadcast schedule for Spring Training. Bally Sports Wisconsin will broadcast eight games this spring. Four of the home broadcasts will be official Brewers broadcasts with the Bally Sports Wisconsin broadcast crew. Meanwhile, the other four will be partner broadcasts.

Here is the full schedule for this spring:

As the Brewers prepare for the 2024 season, the exact details on how to watch this season are still a bit fuzzy. In January, Amazon made an investment into Bally Sports that may help them emerge from their bankruptcy hearings. That investment includes the rights to stream games on Amazon Prime Video. Bally Sports only has streaming rights for five teams, but the Brewers are one of those teams. Last season, they launched their Bally Sports+ package, which offered an in-market streaming package for $20 a month. However, that may change as the 2024 MLB season begins.

For now, here are the expected ways to watch the Brewers in 2024:

If you are watching from out-of-market, MLB.TV is still the way to go. That remains the same.

If you are watching in-market with a cable or satellite package, you will still have to find a TV provider that carries Bally Sports. That also remains the same.

If you are watching in-market and want to stream the games, that remains up in the air. It’s expected that Amazon will offer a package to stream the games through Amazon Prime Video, and that you will need a subscription to the Prime Video service to watch the games. Whether an additional subscription will be required is still to be announced. That may not be in place in time for the start of the season, but the Bally Sports+ package remains available to stream the games for now.

More details will come out as the season gets closer. It’s also important to note that this is only for the 2024 season at this time. Bally Sports still needs to have a plan approved to emerge from bankruptcy, and those hearings will continue into the season. There’s also talk of MLB launching their own in-market streaming as soon as 2025, but not much has been revealed about that possibility. Even if this new service does launch, there’s no guarantee the Brewers will be a part of it should Bally Sports hold on to their streaming rights.

The new deal for the upcoming season brings stability through 2024. However, the full situation with Bally Sports still has to be resolved. For now, we can have some security that we will be able to watch games this season, and potentially through a new service that will bring a higher quality to the streaming broadcasts.