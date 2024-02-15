As the Pat Murphy era begins, so does a new Brewers team identity

One could argue that a new era of Brewers baseball began when the club hired Pat Murphy as its new manager in November, but the start of spring training made the changing of the guard more official.

Pitchers and catchers reported on Wednesday, meaning the Murphy era is now a tangible reality rather than a concept. He’s in Arizona running the show.

The Brewers have prioritized continuity when backfilling coaching positions, so it wasn’t a shock when they promoted Murphy after Craig Counsell’s departure. However, Murphy’s reputation as a coach differs vastly from Counsell’s, leading to questions about how a Murphy-led Brewers team will operate.

Murphy spent 22 years as a college head coach, first at Notre Dame and then at Arizona State. During that time, he was known for his hard-nosed, fiery coaching style and old-school approach to the game.

Several of Murphy’s former players have spoken highly of how he shaped them as athletes and as people. However, his leadership style is in stark contrast to that of Counsell, who is known for his level-headed demeanor both on and off the field. Counsell has been heralded as one of baseball’s best managers for his ability to get the best out of players through his communication style and application of analytical concepts to his natural feel for the game.

While there’s plenty to be said for continuity, the Pat Murphy Experience will not be a spinoff of Counsell’s managerial tenure. While his existing rapport with players is a benefit, the nature of those relationships is changing now.

It isn’t fair to expect Murphy to fill his predecessor’s shoes flawlessly. It is also unfair to demand that he change his style to emulate Counsell’s. Murphy is an established baseball figure and has earned the opportunity to lead a team as he sees fit.

Murphy has been open about how his experience as Counsell’s bench coach has changed how he approaches the game. He told MLB.com that he “needed” the opportunity to serve as an assistant before returning to the manager’s chair. If Murphy has become more well-rounded with experience, it will serve the team well.

Everyone has gotten the first glimpses of how different the atmosphere will be under Murphy. Instead of Counsell’s stoic media sessions, Murphy held more charismatic scrums, sharing the nicknames he has assigned to players and joking about Jacob Misiorowski’s skinny frame. As the spring progresses, everyone will learn more about Murphy’s on-field strategy and how he handles the clubhouse.

The group Murphy is overseeing is also much different than those managed by Counsell in recent seasons.

While the trio of Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, and Freddy Peralta was rarely at full health over the past two seasons, Milwaukee’s winning strategy was to receive six or seven strong innings in most of their starts before turning it over to an elite bullpen. The strong performance on the mound was to compensate for a less impressive lineup.

Burnes and Woodruff are gone, leaving Peralta to lead a rotation of veterans and prospects who figure to be under limited innings loads this year. Counsell managed what many viewed as a questionable rotation to a deep playoff run in 2018, but he received 30 or more appearances from Jhoulys Chacin, Chase Anderson, and Junior Guerra. This year’s group may not provide such consistent availability.

On the position player side, the Brewers have added power bats Rhys Hoskins, Jake Bauers, and Gary Sánchez to improve what was one of baseball’s worst lineups in 2023. They’ve also acquired Joey Ortiz, Oliver Dunn, and Christian Arroyo as options at second base after Brice Turang’s bat slumped mightily in his rookie year.

The Brewers still have obvious strengths; they’re returning an elite defense and strong bullpen. In other regards, they have trended away from extremes. Last year, they had an excellent rotation and an awful lineup. Both groups should be closer to average this year.

How Murphy handles this roster will be a major storyline throughout the season.

Counsell excelled at mixing and matching. He relied heavily on platoons in the lineup, limiting the exposure of his more vulnerable starters and leaning heavily on his bullpen when necessary.

On paper, this team will require significant mixing and matching to win games. It differs from the Brewers teams of the past few seasons, and a new skipper is leading it with a different style. Despite the structural turnover, the club still plans to compete. An interesting year in Milwaukee begins now.