Sal Frelick preparing to play infield in spring training

Sal Frelick is a prominent piece in a deep Brewers outfield, but he’ll also spend some time on the dirt in spring training.

Ken Rosenthal published a column Saturday morning revealing that Frelick worked out with former Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia at the team’s spring training complex in November.

The workouts were arranged by new manager Pat Murphy, who asked Frelick to put in work as an infielder. While he’ll still serve primarily as an outfielder, he’ll also get time at second and third base in spring training.

Frelick was an infielder in high school but has only played outfield in college and as a professional. He last appeared on the dirt during a summer league in 2020, making five appearances at second base and eight at shortstop.

The former first-round pick made his MLB debut in 2023 and excelled in the outfield, tallying a combined 7 Outs Above Average in just 446 1⁄ 3 innings split primarily between right and center field.

While Frelick’s speed and athleticism play at any position, whether he develops the necessary instincts and adjusts to the different pacing of the infield remains to be seen. The Brewers saw enough potential to greenlight the experiment for spring training games.

If Frelick can hack it as a part-time infielder, it would provide more versatility and added competition to a deep group that includes Joey Ortiz, Brice Turang, Andruw Monasterio, Tyler Black, Oliver Dunn and Christian Arroyo.