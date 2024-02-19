Brewers bring back Brandon Woodruff on two-year deal

One of the best starters in Brewers history is staying in Milwaukee through 2025. The Brewers have re-signed Brandon Woodruff to a two-year deal, reported Jon Heyman on Monday morning. Financial terms have yet to be reported.

The Brewers made the challenging decision to non-tender Woodruff in November after he underwent shoulder surgery. The procedure will keep him out for most, if not all, of the 2024 season. Woodruff was due to hit free agency after that season, so tendering him a contract for his final year of club control was not a realistic option.

Matt Arnold did not rule out the sides reuniting on a new contract, and they came together on a deal early in spring training. The two-year agreement gives Woodruff financial security as he rehabs and an opportunity to reestablish himself before returning to free agency.

Woodruff succeeding on the latter front is far from guaranteed. Shoulder injuries are among the more precarious injuries for a pitcher, especially a power pitcher like Woodruff. Former Brewer Jimmy Nelson came back with diminished velocity, inconsistent command, and different pitch shapes after major shoulder surgery in 2018 and failed to stay healthy afterward.

Even if he cannot recapture his prior form, Woodruff will have a role on the staff waiting for him after his recovery and will receive a more proper sendoff to one of the best pitching careers in Brewers’ history.

The former 11th-round pick has the lowest career ERA (3.10) among qualified starting pitchers in franchise history. He also ranks fourth in fWAR (16.1) and seventh in strikeouts (788). Woodruff has also contributed 28 postseason innings with a 3.18 ERA and hit a memorable home run off Clayton Kershaw in Game 1 of the 2018 National League Championship Series.