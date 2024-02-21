Updated: Brewers deal with Gary Sanchez back on after physical reveals issue

After an apparent concern with Sanchez’s right wrist after his physical, the Brewers are expected to bring Gary Sanchez on board with a one-year, $7 million contract, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. The Brewers confirmed the signing Wednesday afternoon.

According to Rosenthal, the expectation is that Sanchez will “accept a lower base salary with incentives that would enable him to earn the original $7 million if he stays healthy.” The deal also includes a mutual option for 2025.

The signing was first reported two weeks ago, but it had a hold up due to Sanchez’s injury. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Brewers moved their other latest signee, Brandon Woodruff, to the 60-day injured list as he’s expected to miss most, if not all, of 2024.

Sanchez, 31, is a nine-year veteran, having spent the first seven years of his career with the Yankees. He spent 2022 with the Twins and 2023 with the Mets and Padres, although he made just three appearances for New York.

Across 741 career games, Sanchez is a .225/.309/.469 hitter with 173 homers, 448 RBIs, and 374 runs scored. Like Rhys Hoskins, Milwaukee’s other major signing this winter, Sanchez is a power hitter who offers little defense. In 72 games with the Padres last season, Sanchez hit .218/.292/.500 (116 OPS+) with 19 homers and 46 RBIs.

The Brewers have signed several catchers this offseason after the departure of Victor Caratini, adding Austin Nola, Eric Haase, and now Sanchez. They also have prospect Jeferson Quero rising through the minors and set to get some reps in spring training.

Haase and Sanchez both signed on major-league deals, meaning they’ll be the primary competition as the backup to William Contreras at catcher this spring.