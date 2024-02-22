Milwaukee Brewers 2024 preview by position: Catcher

Looking back at our catcher preview from 2023, the biggest change for the Brewers is the backup options behind William Contreras.

Contreras had a strong first season with Milwaukee, garnering MVP votes and earning the NL Silver Slugger while also showing vastly improved defense. While Victor Caratini got most of the backup reps to Contreras in 2023, he’s departed for the Astros, forcing Milwaukee’s front office to bring aboard some veteran options behind the plate.

Matt Arnold and Co. added Eric Haase and Gary Sanchez, as well as Austin Nola on a minor-league deal. The team also has No. 35 overall prospect Jeferson Quero waiting in the wings. Without further ado, let’s take a look at Milwaukee’s catching options for 2024.

William Contreras

Contreras, who turned 26 in December, is entering 2024 in his final pre-arbitration season. He’ll then be arbitration eligible before becoming a free agent in 2028. After an All-Star season with the Braves in 2022, Contreras turned in an even more productive season in his first year with the Brewers.

Across 141 games, Contreras hit .289/.367/.457 (125 OPS+) with 17 homers, 78 RBIs, 156 hits, 86 runs scored, and six stolen bases. He also turned in a solid season defensively, his first year with positive defense runs saved, totaling five DRS, according to Baseball Reference.

Contreras is projected to produce a very similar season in 2024, with Baseball Reference projecting a .279/.357/.466 hitting line with 20 homers, 69 RBIs, 134 hits, 74 runs scored, and six stolen bases.

Gary Sanchez

Sanchez, 31, turned in a number of productive seasons with the Yankees before playing with the Twins, Mets, and Padres over the last two seasons. A nine-year veteran, Sanchez has a .225/.309/.469 (109 OPS+) batting line over his career, with 173 homers, 448 RBIs, 582 hits, 374 runs scored, and six steals in 741 career games.

He played well for the Padres down the stretch last season, hitting .218/.292/.500 (116 OPS+) with 19 homers and 46 RBIs in 72 games before a wrist fracture sidelined him in early September. After an issue with his physical, the Brewers officially added him on Wednesday on a $3 million deal that could increase up to $7 million with incentives for staying healthy. The contract also includes a mutual option for 2025.

Sanchez figures to get a good number of reps in spring training and, assuming he can produce and stay healthy, in the regular season.

Eric Haase

Haase, also 31, is a former top prospect who hasn’t produced to expectations. He had a career-year in 2022 with the Tigers, hitting .254/.305/.443 (112 OPS+) with 14 homers and 44 RBIs in 110 games. He spent the majority of 2023 with Detroit but also made three appearances with the Guardians.

In 323 career games across six seasons, Haase’s hit .225/.276/.391 (84 OPS+) with 41 homers and 137 RBIs. He’s a slightly-below-average hitter and defender (-8 career defensive runs saved), but he can provide much needed depth as a backstop in the event of an injury to one of the other guys listed here. With a $1 million salary for 2024, Haase is a low-risk, low-reward option for the Brewers.

Jeferson Quero

With the exception of maybe Contreras, Quero is the most exciting name on this list. Still only 21, Quero spent all of 2023 with Double-A Biloxi. While he hasn’t spent time above that level, he’s still listed as the third catcher on Milwaukee’s depth chart, although that hasn’t been updated to reflect the addition of Sanchez.

With a nearly identical build to Contreras (Quero is 5’11”, 215 pounds; Contreras is 5’11”, 216 pounds), Quero is a power-hitting catcher with very strong defense, winning the 2023 Minor League Gold Glove Award at catcher.

In 90 games with the Shuckers in 2023, Quero hit .262/.339/.441 with 16 homers, 49 RBIs, 88 hits, 47 runs scored, and five steals. He also threw out 35% (27/78) of base stealers, close to his career rate of 32% (74/231).

He’ll get a chance to prove he can do it at the highest level in spring training, but don’t be surprised if he starts the season at Triple-A. Either way, it’s only a matter of time before he sports a Brewers uniform in Milwaukee.

Austin Nola

Nola is 34 and well past his prime, but he offers a veteran presence like Haase and Sanchez. The older brother of Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola, Austin Nola has spent the last three-plus seasons with the Padres. After an average 2021 and 2022, Nola had a dismal 2023, hitting just .146/.260/.192 (30 OPS+) with one homer and eight RBIs in 52 games.

In 345 career games, Nola is a .249/.326/.370 (96 OPS+) hitter with 24 homers and 136 RBIs. He’s also a slightly-below-average defender (-10 career defensive runs saved), putting him in a similar camp to Haase as a low-risk, low-reward signing. Unlike Haase, Nola enters spring training on a minor-league deal as a non-roster invitee to big-league camp.