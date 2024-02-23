Brewers release Austin Nola, who then signs with the Royals

The Brewers released catcher Austin Nola on Thursday afternoon, and Nola then quickly found a new home with the Royals, signing a one-year deal on Friday.

Nola, 34, was on a minor-league deal with a non-roster invite to spring training, but with the team’s addition of Gary Sanchez earlier this week, there would be limited opportunities for him to get a chance at playing time with William Contreras, Jeferson Quero, and Eric Haase already in the mix.

The older brother of Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola, Austin Nola spent the last three-plus seasons with the Padres after starting his career in Seattle. He had a disappointing 2023, hitting just .146/.260/.192 with one homer and eight RBIs in 52 games, depleting any value he may have had prior to the season.

In 345 career games, he’s hit .249/.326/.370 with 24 homers and 136 RBIs. He’ll have a chance to compete for a spot behind Salvador Perez with the Royals, something that was unlikely with Milwaukee’s existing depth.