Spring Training Game Thread #1: Milwaukee Brewers (0-0) @ San Diego Padres (0-2)

The Milwaukee Brewers will open their slate of spring training games on Saturday afternoon, as the Crew takes on the San Diego Padres at Peoria Stadium in Arizona.

Milwaukee’s lineup features Sal Frelick leading off and playing at third base, a new spot for Frelick as the Brewers face an influx of outfield depth heading into 2024. Top prospect Jackson Chourio bats second and starts in center, followed by Tyler Black at first base, Joey Wiemer in right, Blake Perkins in left, Brice Turang at shortstop, Eric Haase behind the plate, Oliver Dunn at second base, and Wes Clarke as the DH. Rob Zastryzny will get the start opposite Pedro Avila for the Padres.

First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. CST and can be listened to live on the Brewers Radio Network.