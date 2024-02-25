Spring Training Game Thread #2: Milwaukee Brewers (1-0) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-1)

The Brewers are set to play their second game of spring training and first game at American Family Fields of Phoenix on Sunday afternoon, as they take on another NL West team in the Colorado Rockies.

Colin Rea gets the start for Milwaukee opposite Karl Kauffmann for Colorado. Garrett Mitchell leads off for the Crew and starts in center, followed by William Contreras at catcher, Tyler Black at DH, Willy Adames at shortstop, Jake Bauers at first, Oliver Dunn at third, Owen Miller at second, Blake Perkins in right, and Chris Roller in left. Roller, Black, Perkins, and Dunn each appeared in yesterday’s opener, but the rest are all set to make their spring debuts.

First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. CST and can be listened to live on mlb.com.