Brewers lose their first game of spring training against the Rockies, 10-3

Milwaukee took the field for their second spring training matchup after beating the Padres in their opener. Colin Rea started on the mound for the Crew facing off against Karl Kauffman for the Rockies. William Contreras got the Brewers on the board early when he cranked a homer to right-center in the bottom of the first, making it 1-0.

The Rockies would answer back in the top of the second with back-to-back homers from Michael Toglia and Hunter Goodman to give them the lead. Taylor Clarke allowed both runs in a rough spring debut, giving up four hits including two homers in just one inning.

Harold Chirino came on in the top of the fourth and was taken advantage of by the Rockies offense. He allowed five straight RBI hits, two of which were doubles, and was then taken out, collecting just two outs and allowing the Rockies to pull ahead 7-1.

Sam Carlson pitched for Milwaukee in the top of the fifth inning and gave up a two-run single that extended Colorado’s lead to 9-1. Owen Miller then drove him Jake Bauers on an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to cut the score to 9-2.

Ryan Middendorf then came in for the Brewers in the top of the sixth and proceeded to give up another RBI single that gave the Rockies a 10-2 advantage. Milwaukee would scrape another run across in the bottom of the sixth, but there were no other runs scored, as the Crew fell 10-3.

Milwaukee collected just five total hits Sunday, with Ernesto Martinez collecting two himself. Ten pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts for the Brewers in the loss, with J.B. Bukauskas leading the way with three strikeouts in a scoreless inning of work.

Milwaukee is set to take on the Cincinnati Reds on Monday as they look to get back in the win column in spring training. Bryse Wilson is lined up to start opposite Nick Martinez as both pitchers make their spring debuts.