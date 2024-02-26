Milwaukee Brewers 2024 preview by position: First Base

Looking back at our first base preview from 2023, the Brewers have a completely new look at first base.

Rowdy Tellez had a down year after a breakout campaign in 2022, departing for the Pirates after becoming a free agent last fall. Keston Hiura continued to look like a AAAA player, earning his fourth MiLB All-Star selection. He elected free agency and ultimately signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers. Luke Voit never really panned out with Milwaukee, struggling against lefties — which is exactly what he was brought in for — and getting released after just two months.

Of the five players listed in last season’s preview (Josh VanMeter left for the Yankees), only Owen Miller remains. Miller had a strong first season with Milwaukee, spending most of his time at second base but earning playing time at first base while Tellez was injured. The Brewers also brought Rhys Hoskins and Jake Bauers into the fold, with prospects Wes Clarke and Tyler Black as additional options.

Rhys Hoskins

Hoskins missed all of 2023 with an ACL tear, but he was one of the most productive first basemen offensively in his six seasons prior. Totaling 667 games across those seasons, Hoskins is a career .242/.353/.492 (125 OPS+) hitter with 148 homers, 405 RBIs, 588 hits, and 392 runs scored. He’s a below-average defender (-8 total defensive runs saved in 496 games at first base), but his power balance that out.

He also offers Milwaukee a regular designated hitter option, which may be the path they choose if Hoskins faces any setbacks as he returns from his injury. Baseball Reference projects Hoskins to have another solid year, albeit with fewer plate appearances (267), totaling 13 homers, 35 RBIs, 58 hits, 34 runs, and a .247/.330/.481 batting line in his first season in Milwaukee.

Jake Bauers

Like Hoskins, Bauers is a power-first first baseman, with -2 career defensive runs saved in 183 appearances at first base. Unlike Hoskins, Bauers hasn’t had much success in the major leagues. In 412 career games with the Rays, Guardians, Mariners, and Yankees, Bauers is a career .211/.302/.361 (80 OPS+) hitter, with 39 homers, 140 RBIs, 149 runs scored, and 257 hits.

He does offer quite a bit of versatility, with 183 career games at first base, 168 games in the outfield, and 51 games as the DH. He’s projected by Baseball Reference to get more playing time than Hoskins this season, sporting a batting line of .224/.301/.385 with 11 homers, 34 RBIs, 36 runs scored, and 67 hits.

Owen Miller

As mentioned above, Miller also offers quite a bit of versatility, splitting his time between second base (42 appearances), first base (35 appearances), third base (23 appearances), and the outfield (23 appearances) across 90 total games with Milwaukee last season. He hit .261/.303/.371 (84 OPS+) with five homers, 27 RBIs, 76 hits, 29 runs scored, and 13 stolen bases.

He’s a very average defender (-4 defensive runs saved across all positions in 272 career games), making him the top utility option for Milwaukee heading into 2024. He’s project to hit .250/.304/.378 with eight homers, 42 RBIs, 92 hits, 43 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in his age-27 season.

Wes Clarke

Clarke has already made a name for himself in spring training, hitting two homers in the team’s opener against the Padres on Saturday. Clarke, 24, was a 10th-round pick by the Brewers in 2021 out of the University of South Carolina. Across three minor-league seasons, he’s appeared in 241 games at four levels, sporting a .233/.378/.460 line with 45 homers, 162 RBIs, 188 hits, and 118 runs scored.

Clarke spent all of 2023 at Double-A Biloxi, hitting .241/.392/.497 with 26 homers, 80 RBIs, 96 hits, and 68 runs scored in 118 games. As a non-roster invitee, Clarke will likely start the 2024 season with Triple-A Nashville, but he’s definitely an option if the Brewers are looking for some offensive help later in the season.

Tyler Black

Black, 23, was the No. 33 overall pick in 2021 by the Brewers out of Wright State. He’s progressed nicely through Milwaukee’s farm system, hitting .279/.415/.465 with 23 homers, 116 RBIs, 214 hits, 165 runs scored, and 73 stolen bases in 213 games across five levels. He split 2023 with Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville, hitting .284/.417/.513 with 18 homers, 73 RBIs, 128 hits, 105 runs scored, and 55 stolen bases in 123 games.

Like Clarke, Black is a non-roster invitee at spring training, but Black has a better chance of breaking camp with the big-league squad. He’s ranked as Milwaukee’s fourth-best prospect, No. 46 overall in MLB Pipeline’s rankings. While most of his appearances have come at third base, he can play all over the fielding, playing multiple games in the outfield and also making starts at first base and second base in the minors, making him another solid utility option alongside Miller in the majors.