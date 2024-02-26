Spring Training Game Thread #3: Milwaukee Brewers (1-1) vs. Cincinnati Reds (2-0)

After dropping their first game of the spring yesterday, the Milwaukee Brewers are back in action this afternoon at home against a split squad of the Cincinnati Reds.

Sal Frelick gets his second start of the spring at third base, while William Contreras is in the lineup for the second straight day, this time at DH. Jackson Chourio bats third while playing in center, and Joey Wiemer is in right field and batting third. Joey Ortiz, Andrew Monasterio, and Owen Miller fill in the infield. Eric Haase is at catcher and Brewer Hicklen is in left field. Getting the start for the pitching staff is Bryse Wilson.

Today’s game is available on the Brewers Radio Network, with first pitch once again set for 2:10 p.m. CST.