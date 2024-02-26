Brewers drop second straight game in 8-3 loss to Reds

Box Score

Even though the Brewers were facing a split squad of the Reds, they weren’t able to get back in the win column. The Brewers pitching staff gave up eight runs and the offense couldn’t keep up, as the Brewers fell to the Reds 8-3.

Bryse Wilson and Elvis Peguero got the Brewers off to a good start with a scoreless inning each. Abner Uribe gave up the first runs for the Brewers, allowing two runs in his inning that put the Reds ahead 2-0.

The Brewers got those runs back in the bottom of the third. Owen Miller singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch, then Eric Haase drove Miller in with an RBI single. After a walk from Brewer Hicklen, Sal Frelick grounded out to move up Haase, and William Contreras grounded out for an RBI single.

Robert Gasser pitched a scoreless fourth inning to keep the game tied. Evan McKendry took the fifth and couldn’t hold the Reds in check. A walk by Tyler Callihan set up Elly De La Cruz, who doubled to bring in Callihan. Next up was Stuart Fairchild, who homered to bring in two more runs and the Brewers were down 5-2.

The Reds added two more runs off of Brewers pitcher Tobias Myers in the sixth. The Brewers got one run back in the bottom of the sixth. Jackson Chourio singled to start the inning, then advanced to second when Brock Wilken was hit by a pitch. Chourio would then get caught stealing third, but Wilken moved up to second. Joey Ortiz brought in Wilken with an RBI double, closing the gap to 7-3.

That would be it for the Brewers offense. The pitching staff allowed the Reds to tack on one more, as Logan Henderson allowed a run to Rece Hinds in the seventh, accounting for the final 8-3 score. Shane Smith and Justin Yeager finished the game for the Brewers with scoreless innings.

Overall, the Brewers offense recorded eight hits and five walks, though none of them had more than one hit. Three Brewers reached base twice (a hit and a walk): Chourio, Ortiz, and Hicklen.

The Brewers will have their first televised game of the spring tomorrow afternoon. They will travel to Tempe to face the Angels. Janson Junk will start the game for the Brewers. First pitch is at 2:10 p.m.