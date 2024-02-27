 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spring Training Game Thread #4: Milwaukee Brewers (1-2) @ Los Angeles Angels (1-2)

It’s the first televised game of the spring

MLB: Spring Training-Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers are back in action this afternoon, trying to get past a two-game losing streak. They travel to Tempe this afternoon and will face the Los Angeles Angels.

Today’s game will be on Bally Sports Wisconsin, though it will be a simulcast. The feed will be from the Angels broadcast this afternoon.

