Spring Training Game Thread #4: Milwaukee Brewers (1-2) @ Los Angeles Angels (1-2)

The Brewers are back in action this afternoon, trying to get past a two-game losing streak. They travel to Tempe this afternoon and will face the Los Angeles Angels.
Today’s game will be on Bally Sports Wisconsin, though it will be a simulcast. The feed will be from the Angels broadcast this afternoon.
A lineup filled with freshmen and sophomores ⬇️— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 27, 2024
: @BallySportWI (simulcast)
: @ESPNMilwaukee #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/iXDW042mo2
Plesac makes his first Spring Training start ⚾️— Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) February 27, 2024
: @BallySportWest
: @AngelsRadioKLAA#LAASpring x @FBMSupply pic.twitter.com/6oH9mSEFAu
