Brewers drop third straight spring game, 6-4 to Angels

Box Score

The Brewers put together a valiant effort this afternoon to get their second win of the spring. They had an early lead, but it was erased quickly and the Brewers were behind after two innings. They couldn’t overcome the deficit and ended up losing 6-4 to the Angels.

The Brewers started quickly, getting a triple from Sal Frelick in the first. He came in to score on a Wily Adames RBI single, and the Brewers had an early 1-0 lead. The Angels responded right away. They got a leadoff double from Taylor Ward off of Janson Junk, and Mike Trout brought him in with a sacrifice fly on an impressive diving catch by Frelick that prevented another extra-base hit. Still, the game was tied at 1-1.

In the second, the Brewers manufactured their own run. Blake Perkins started the inning with a walk, then stole second base. Brice Turang followed that with a single to bring in Perkins, and the Brewers had the lead again at 2-1.

Hoby Milner had the second, and started off well enough with two outs. After that, the Angels offense got to Milner. Two singles, a double, and a fielding error allowed three runs to score, and the Angels took a 4-2 lead.

The Angels added on another run with an RBI triple from Zach Neto. However, the Brewers responded right away. Brice Turang led off the inning with a hit by pitch, and then he scored on an RBI double from Oliver Dunn. A follow-up double from Jeferson Quero scored Dunn and closed the gap to 5-4. With a runner at second and no outs, the Brewers were in position to tie or take the lead. However, three straight strikeouts ended the scoring chance.

From there, the Brewers weren't able to put together anymore offense. They gave up another run to the Angels in the eighth because of two errors. That accounted for the final score.

Frelick led the Brewers offense with two hits, including his triple. Turang and Perkins also each reached base twice. Dunn and Quero each had doubles in the loss.

Thyago Vieira, Carlos Rodriguez, Bradley Black, and Blake Holub each pitched scoreless innings in the loss. James Meeker allowed a run in his inning, but it was unearned. Janson Junk and Bryan Hudson each allowed a run, and Hoby Milner allowed three (though only two were earned). Hudson also had two strikeouts in his inning.

The Brewers will be back on TV tomorrow, back at home in Phoenix. It will be the first matchup against the Cubs this spring, and the first time the Brewers face former manager Craig Counsell. First pitch is at 2:10 p.m.