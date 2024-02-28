Brewers Reacts Survey: Grade the Brewers offseason

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Welcome back to another season of Brewers baseball! After an eventful offseason that included the departure of Corbin Burnes (traded to Orioles), Rowdy Tellez (signed with Pirates), Carlos Santana (signed with Twins), Mark Canha (traded to Tigers), Adrian Houser (traded to Mets), and Tyrone Taylor (traded to Mets), among others. Milwaukee also made some key acquisitions, signing Rhys Hoskins and Gary Sanchez, and trading for DL Hall and Joey Ortiz in the Burnes’ trade.

Additionally, the Brewers brought back Brandon Woodruff, although he’s expected to miss most, if not all, of 2024. Top prospect Jackson Chourio also signed a long-term deal before ever appearing in a major-league game, signing on for eight years with options that could extend it to 10 years.

We’re asking fans to grade the Brewers offseason, as well as predict who will lead the team in homers in 2024. Willy Adames, Christian Yelich, and William Contreras led the team last year with 24, 19, and 17 homers, respectively. The Crew also added Hoskins, who has averaged 36 home runs per 162 games in his six-year career. Answer the poll below and check back for results later this week!

