 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Spring Training Game Thread #5: Milwaukee Brewers (1-3) vs. Chicago Cubs (2-2)

Brewers take on their archrival Cubs

By Herschel_Winkelman
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Angels Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee will try to get their second win of Spring Training against their former manager Craig Counsell, who bolted to the Cubs for more money in the offseason. Milwaukee is coming off of three straight losses, so getting back in the win column, especially against Counsell and the Cubs, would feel great as the team enters March baseball.

Robert Zastryzny will start for the Crew against Jordan Wicks for the Cubs. Here are the lineups for today’s game, whcih starts at 2:10 p.m. and once again airs on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...