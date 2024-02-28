Spring Training Game Thread #5: Milwaukee Brewers (1-3) vs. Chicago Cubs (2-2)

Milwaukee will try to get their second win of Spring Training against their former manager Craig Counsell, who bolted to the Cubs for more money in the offseason. Milwaukee is coming off of three straight losses, so getting back in the win column, especially against Counsell and the Cubs, would feel great as the team enters March baseball.

Robert Zastryzny will start for the Crew against Jordan Wicks for the Cubs. Here are the lineups for today’s game, whcih starts at 2:10 p.m. and once again airs on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.