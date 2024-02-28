Brewers lose to rival Cubs, 6-1, extending losing streak to four

Box Score

Milwaukee entered the game against the rival Cubs aiming to break a three-game skid in a young spring training. Robert Zastryzny was on the mound for the Brewers while Jordan Wicks was on the mound for the Cubs. This game was also Craig Counsell’s first game against his former club as the Cubs manager.

After a double and an error, Seiya Suzuki scored on a wild pitch in the first inning, and the Cubs never looked back. They added to their lead in the top of the fourth when Alexander Canario hit an RBI single that scored Michael Busch.

William Contreras got the Brewers on the board in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI double that scored Vinny Capra. The Cubs would then tack on a four-run inning in the top of the sixth to blow the game wide open with two RBI singles and an RBI double off Harold Chirino.

Milwaukee was unable to get another threat going and they dropped their fourth straight game in spring training.

Garrett Mitchell reached twice while no other Brewer reached more than once, totaling eight hits and one walk as a team. Several pitchers tossed scoreless innings for the Crew, with J.B. Bukauskas turning in a perfect third inning with three strikeouts on 13 pitches.

With a record of 1-4, the Brewers will look to get back in the win column in their next game against the Texas Rangers on Thursday. Joe Ross will make his spring debut for Milwaukee against Nathan Eovaldi for Texas.