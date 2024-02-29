Milwaukee Brewers 2024 preview by position: Second Base

Looking back at our second base preview from 2023, the Brewers only mainstay is Brice Turang, who is coming off a below-average rookie campaign.

Turang, 24, is currently listed as Milwaukee’s starting second baseman on the team’s depth chart, but he’ll compete for playing time with several other young players, including Joey Ortiz (25), Andruw Monasterio (26), Oliver Dunn (26), and Vinny Capra (27). The Brewers also have Owen Miller (27) as an option, as Miller made 42 appearances at second base in 2023.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at Milwaukee’s second base depth heading into 2024.

Brice Turang

Turang broke spring training last year with the Brewers, starting at second base and going 1-for-3 in his debut. Despite a summer demotion after a slow start, Turang appeared in 137 games for Milwaukee last season, fourth most on the team behind Willy Adames, Christian Yelich, and William Contreras. Turang slashed just .218/.285/.300 (62 OPS+) with six homers, 34 RBIs, 88 hits, 46 runs scored, and 26 steals. Despite the sluggish offensive output, Turang’s defense allowed him to finish the season with a 1.6 WAR, good for 10th on the team and fourth among position players.

Despite his struggles offensively in year one, Turang was a productive hitter in the minors, sporting a .270/.363/.378 slash line with 26 homers, 201 RBIs, and 100 steals in 434 career games. He’ll look to move closer to those minor-league numbers in year two with the Crew. Baseball Reference projects Turang to improve a bit offensively in 2024, with a .236/.306/.357 slash line to go with nine homers, 40 RBIs, 90 hits, 48 runs, and 21 steals.

Joey Ortiz

Ortiz, acquired by Milwaukee in the Corbin Burnes trade in early February, is Milwaukee’s No. 5 prospect and the No. 63 MLB prospect entering the season. He made his debut last season with Baltimore, appearing in 15 games and hitting .212/.206/.448 (26 OPS+) with seven hits and four RBIs. Like Turang, Ortiz projects a defense-first middle infielder, and he’ll likely be Milwaukee’s long-term shortstop, assuming they trade Willy Adames or let him walk in free agency after 2024.

Ortiz spent the majority of 2023 with Triple-A Norfolk, hitting .321/.378/.507 with nine homers, 58 RBIs, 112 hits, 66 runs scored, and 11 steals in 88 games. He’s made just 25 errors on 1,139 chances for a fielding percentage of .978. He’s expected to break spring training with the big-league squad, but his role with the team is still unclear. It’s likely he’ll be the team’s main utilityman to open the season. Baseball Reference projects Ortiz to hit .250/.313/.403 with six homers, 26 RBIs, 49 hits, 27 runs, and four steals across 217 plate appearances in 2024.

Owen Miller

We already did a profile on Miller for the first base preview, but I’ll add here that Miller isn’t listed on the second base depth chart for the Brewers. Still, Miller is a valuable piece all over the infield, especially if somebody gets injured. Like Ortiz, he’ll likely be one of the key utility pieces for Milwaukee this season.

Andruw Monasterio

Monasterio is another utility option for Milwaukee, but he’ll primarily be at third base, which is where he spent the most time in 2023. Across 92 games in his rookie year, Monasterio made 32 appearances at second base compared to 56 games at third base and another five at shortstop. He was also an average hitter, slashing .259/.330/.348 (87 OPS+) with three homers, 27 RBIs, 73 hits, 38 runs, and seven steals. Baseball Reference projects him to improve slightly on the offensive side in 2024, hitting .260/.333/.382 with seven homers and 37 RBIs.

Oliver Dunn

Dunn was an 11th round pick out of Utah by the Yankees in 2019. He was traded to the Brewers by the Phillies in November after a breakout campaign in 2023 with Double-A Reading and in the Arizona Fall League, where he was named AFL Breakout Player of the Year. In 119 games with Reading, Dunn hit .271/.396/.506 with 21 homers, 78 RBIs, 113 hits, 65 runs, and 16 steals. He then mashed in the AFL, hitting .343/.455/.616 with two homers, four triples, and six doubles in just 19 games. He also went 12-for-12 in steal attempts in Arizona.

Dunn has plenty of speed, hitting a triple in his first plate appearance in spring training last weekend. In seven at-bats with the Brewers this spring, he’s 2-for-7 with a double and triple and two RBIs. He is on Milwaukee’s 40-man roster, but it seems likely he’ll start 2024 in the minors given Milwaukee’s crowded infield.

Vinny Capra

Capra was a 20th round pick by the Blue Jays in 2018 out of the University of Richmond. He made his MLB debut in 2022 with Toronto before appearing in nine games with the Pirates last season. Milwaukee claimed him off waivers from Pittsburgh back in November. In 17 career MLB games, Capra is a .167/.250/.222 (46 OPS+) hitter with four hits, five runs, and one RBI. In 66 Triple-A games last season, Capra hit .289/.397/.385 with two homers and 35 RBIs while swiping six bases.

Capra is tied for the team lead in steals with two thus far this spring, although he’s just 1-for-7 at the plate. Like Dunn, Capra is on the 40-man roster but he’ll probably begin 2024 in the minors, assuming Milwaukee doesn’t cut him lose to open up a roster spot ahead of Opening Day.