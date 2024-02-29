Brewers Reacts Survey Results: Grading the offseason and predicting Milwaukee’s home run leader

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

In this week’s Brewers Reacts survey, we asked Brewers fans to grade the team’s offseason and predict the team’s home run leader heading into 2024.

When it comes to grading the offseason, nearly half of all fans (43%) gave the Brewers a ‘B,’ while 31% gave the Crew a ‘C.’ Another 10% gave them an ‘A,’ 14% gave a ‘D,’ and 2% gave an ‘F.’ Milwaukee went out and added Rhys Hoskins and Gary Sanchez via free agency while trading for young players in DL Hall and Joey Ortiz, although those two cost Milwaukee an ace in Corbin Burnes. The Brewers also lost Rowdy Tellez, Carlos Santana, Mark Canha, Adrian Houser, and Tyrone Taylor. In all, the Brewers certainly got younger, but the question is whether they got better, worse, or stayed roughly the same.

Most projections have Milwaukee regressing a bit this season, which shouldn’t come as a surprise given the team’s youth. However, the Brewers continue to utilize the “bites of the apple” approach, and given that goal, the front office definitely did their job by trading Burnes and getting controllable prospects before letting him walk for nothing next offseason.

More than half of fans picked Hoskins to lead the team in homers, with 56% giving him their vote. Another 16% voted for William Contreras, followed by Willy Adames at 12%, Christian Yelich at 9%, and 7% voting for other. Hoskins has the most raw power among the options listed, but his health is a concern as he returns from an ACL tear and enters his 30s. Contreras socked 17 homers in 141 games last season, but he also has plenty of raw power, hitting 20 in just 97 games with Atlanta in 2022.

Adames led the team with 24 homers in 2023 after hitting a career-high 31 in 2022, so he’ll look to keep this power stretch going in 2024. Yelich, who hit 40-plus homers in 2018 and 2019, had a few down years but bounced back a bit in 2023, hitting 19 homers in 144 games. The leading “other” option to lead the team is rookie Jackson Chourio, who hit 22 homers in 128 games between Double-A and Triple-A last season.

