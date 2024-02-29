Spring Training Game Thread #6: Milwaukee Brewers (1-4) @ Texas Rangers (4-1)

The Brewers are still looking for their second win of the spring, and they’ll have a chance to get it in Surprise, Arizona as they take on the Rangers on Thursday afternoon. Joe Ross gets the ball for Milwaukee while Nathan Eovaldi starts for Texas.
Sal Frelick leads off and starts in right field, followed by Jackson Chourio in left and batting second. Joey Ortiz starts at shortstop and bats sixth while Brock Wilken gets DH duties, batting ninth. Elvis Peguero, Abner Uribe, and Sam Carlson are all scheduled to pitch behind Ross.
First pitch is at 2:05 p.m. CST and can be followed along on mlb.com.
Youth movement ❗️— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) February 29, 2024
: https://t.co/XlmncjiJVH#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/0K8LrfOlcm
Updated Rangers lineup for February 29, 2024 vs. Milwaukee. https://t.co/Jn1ZM0XamS pic.twitter.com/WfxkbYw4IO— Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) February 29, 2024
