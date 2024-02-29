Brewers drop fifth straight, lose to Rangers 7-5

Box Score

The Brewers dropped their fifth consecutive spring training game Thursday afternoon, losing to the Rangers by a final of 7-5 in Surprise, Arizona.

Texas struck first in the second inning, as Josh Smith was hit by a pitch, advanced to third on a single, and scored on a wild pitch. The Brewers answered right back in the top of the third, when Eric Haase singled and Brock Wilken drove him home with a double to knot it up at 1-1.

The Rangers retook the lead with an RBI double by Andrew Knizner in the bottom of the inning. Milwaukee again answered in the top of the fourth, as Tyler Black, Brice Turang, and Oliver Dunn all singled before Eric Haase doubled to put the Crew up 3-2.

Texas wouldn’t stay behind for long, scoring three runs in the fifth inning to retake the lead behind two doubles, two walks, and an error. Milwaukee once again tied it up in the top of the sixth, as Turang tripled before Joey Ortiz hit a two-run blast to make it 5-5 entering the bottom of the sixth.

The Rangers were able to put the game away in the second half of the inning using a bit of small ball, hitting just two singles while drawing three walks to score two runs for a 7-5 lead after six.

The score would remain there for the final three innings as Milwaukee fell to 1-5 in Cactus League play.

Turang, Dunn, Haase, and Wilken each collected two hits in the loss, while Haase also reached via a walk. Black and Dunn each added a stolen base. On the mound, Abner Uribe, Jake Polancic, Tyler Woessner, and Kevin Herget each went scoreless in their outings, with Polancic, Woessner, and Herget striking out two apiece.

The Brewers will try to end the skid again on Friday afternoon, as they take on the Padres, who are the only team they’ve been able to beat thus far. Bryse Wilson starts for Milwaukee with Jairo Iriarte starting for a split-squad Padres team. First pitch is at 2:10 p.m.