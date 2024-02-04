Brew Crew Ball is now hiring!

Brew Crew Ball is looking to hire a new regular contributor for the website ahead of the opening of spring training later this month.

First and foremost, we’d like to thank Matt Aho for his contributions to our site over the last two years. Matt joined us in early 2022, shortly after I was hired as managing editor for the site. Matt wrote nearly 200 articles for the site in his time here, and he’s now moving on to a full-time role as a producer for WLUK Fox 11 in Green Bay. We wish him all the best in this new capacity.

With spring training gearing up in late February, we’re hoping to get a new contributor on our staff as soon as possible. This position will consist of 2-4 articles per week throughout the season as well as additional writing contributions as needed, both in season and during the offseason. This includes regular coverage, such as recaps and game threads. Additionally, the ideal candidate has daytime availability during the weekdays to assist in covering any breaking news, such as trades, signings, injuries, and other transactions.

This is a paid, remote, part-time contract position, with a monthly stipend.

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN APPLYING: Submit a resume and a Brewers-related writing sample to Harrison Freuck at harrison.freuck@gmail.com. Please use the subject line “BCB Application.” Applications will be accepted via email until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9 with the new writer expected to start before the end of February.