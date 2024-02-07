Brewers sign Gary Sánchez to one-year deal

A busy two weeks for the Brewers continued on Wednesday, with Jon Heyman reporting that the Brewers have signed catcher Gary Sánchez to a one-year, $7 million deal with a mutual option for 2025.

Sánchez began last season on a minor-league deal with the San Francisco Giants before opting out and signing with the New York Mets. The San Diego Padres claimed him off waivers a few weeks later, and Sánchez served as their primary catcher until a fractured wrist ended his season on Sept. 6.

In 267 plate appearances, Sánchez slashed .217/.288/.492 (111 wRC+) and smashed 19 home runs. That showing aligned with his reputation as a low on-base hitter with prodigious power. The former New York Yankee is a career .225/.309/.469 hitter.

Sánchez struck out in 25.1% of his plate appearances but regularly found the barrel when he made contact. His 115.1 mph max exit velocity ranked in the 95th percentile of hitters last year, and his 15.4% barrel rate would have been near the top of the league if he had enough plate appearances to qualify.

Matt Arnold has targeted power bats this offseason after the Brewers finished 25th in the sport with a .385 slugging percentage last year. The club signed Rhys Hoskins two weeks ago and took a flier on Jake Bauers in November.

Sánchez’s playing time figures to come as a backup to William Contreras and a semi-regular option at DH. The Brewers signed Eric Haase to a split deal and added Austin Nola on a minor-league contract earlier in the season. Prospect Jeferson Quero could also make his MLB debut later in the season. Hoskins, Bauers, and Christian Yelich are also in the mix for DH at-bats.

The Brewers’ 40-man roster is full, so the club must make a corresponding move once the signing becomes official. The club designated reliever Clayton Andrews for assignment earlier in the day after announcing Jakob Junis’ one-year deal.