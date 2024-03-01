Introducing our newest Brew Crew Ball staff members

Matt Gerrity, Contributor

Hi, everyone! I’m thrilled to join Brew Crew Ball as the new season begins. I’m a sport management graduate from Liberty University, but I took one journalism elective, so I’m pretty sure I’m qualified, right? I’ve loved baseball and writing since I was a kid, so sports writing quickly became a passion. My first MLB game was at Yankee Stadium where Mariano Rivera earned a save against the Oakland Athletics. I find the stats and analysis behind baseball incredibly interesting, but the intertwining nature of those numbers and the stories and aesthetic of the sport make it special. The Brewers are sure to have their own gripping season and I’m excited to start the journey with you!

Paul Dietrich, Contributor

Hello! My name is Paul Dietrich and I come from the small town of Ripon, Wisconsin. I currently reside in the Appleton area (just a few miles down the road from where the Timber Rattlers play), but I spent a few years in Chicago — where I went to grad school at DePaul after graduating from Lawrence University — and several more in Madison. I’m a professional musician, and I work as an adjunct at Ripon College, where I teach jazz and a first-year writing course.

While it might seem a little strange that a full-time musician is writing about the Brewers, I am a lifelong fan and baseball obsessive; I’m especially interested in the history of the game and where current players stand within it, so if you ever want to get into any Hall of Fame debates, I’m your guy. In the meantime, I’m excited to see the dawn of the Jackson Chourio era, whether Tyler Black makes an impact on the major league team this year, who steps up in the rotation, and whether Christian Yelich can keep being a solid major leaguer into his mid-30s. If you’re still over there, feel free to follow me on Twitter or X or whatever it’s called these days @paulrdietrich.