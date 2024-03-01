Spring Training Game Thread #7: Milwaukee Brewers (1-5) vs. San Diego Padres (4-4)

The Brewers have lost five straight after opening spring training with a win over the Padres last Saturday. They’ll look for win number two of the spring Friday afternoon as they once again battle San Diego, this time at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

Bryse Wilson gets the start for the Crew while Jairo Iriarte starts for a split-squad Friars team. Wilson started against the Reds on Monday, tossing one scoreless inning and allowing just a walk. Hoby Milner, Robert Gasser, Evan McKendry, and Tobias Myers are also slated to pitch behind Wilson today.

Garrett Mitchell starts in right field and bats first in today’s lineup, followed by William Contreras. Christian Yelich starts in left and Rhys Hoskins bats fourth as the DH, as both make their spring debuts. Christian Arroyo starts at third base and Blake Perkins is in center, batting ninth.

First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. CST exclusively on mlb.com.