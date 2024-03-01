Brewers snap losing streak, beat Padres 4-3 in Phoenix

Box Score

The Brewers finally earned their second win of spring training on Friday, taking down the Padres at American Family Fields of Phoenix by a final of 4-3.

Bryse Wilson was originally scheduled to start, but Robert Gasser got the ball first instead. He went two innings, allowing two runs on four hits with two strikeouts. Both of those runs came across in the second inning, as a single, double, error, and sac fly resulted in a lead for San Diego.

The Brewers answered back in the bottom half of the inning, as Rhys Hoskins walked and scored on a single by Christian Arroyo that ended up as an error for left fielder Jakob Marsee, allowing Hoskins to come around to score and Arroyo to advance to third.

The score remained there until the seventh inning, when Milwaukee managed to string together some offense. Willy Adames started things off with a one-out single, followed by a single by Tyler Black and a walk by Brock Wilken to load up the bases for Owen Miller.

Miller hit a single to left, scoring two and putting Milwaukee ahead for the first time on the afternoon.

A 2-RBI knock from @OwenMiller8 in the 7th & a solo bomb from @brewerhicklen in the 8th lifted us a to the win ⏬ https://t.co/MuIsymjarg pic.twitter.com/h4VhBi0qaW — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 1, 2024

The Padres got the run right back in the top of the eighth, as Kyle Higashioka singled and then scored on a Cal Mitchell triple before Tobias Myers could record an out. Still, Myers got out of the inning without any further damage, as Matthew Batten walked and was caught stealing before a popout and groundout got the Brewers out of the inning tied at 3-3.

With one out in the bottom of the eighth, Brewer Hicklen gave the Brewers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish, hitting a solo homer out to left center for a 4-3 lead. Myers set the Padres down in order in the ninth with a pair of strikeouts and a flyout, and Milwaukee improved to 2-5 in spring training.

After being scratched as the starter, Wilson pitched two scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh, striking out two. Pat Murphy said after the game that he made the switch due to the Padres’ lineup having more lefties to start.

Pat Murphy on “Bernie” Brewer Hicklen, Robert Gasser/Bryse Wilson and Rhys Hoskins scoring from first: pic.twitter.com/JV1kA06IQn — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) March 1, 2024

Hoby Milner allowed three hits in the third but got out of it unscathed, while Evan McKendry and Myers each struck out two batters across two innings of work.

On offense, the Brewers totaled just six hits and three walks, with no players reaching more than once.

Milwaukee returns to action tomorrow against the Dodgers, who will have a split squad. First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. CST on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.