Spring Training Game Thread #18: Milwaukee (7-9) @ Colorado Rockies (8-6)

After two losses to the Mariners and Athletics, Milwaukee looks to bounce back against the Colorado Rockies in Scottsdale. Multiple transactions were made by the Crew earlier today, with star prospect Jeferson Quero and outfielder Chris Roller being optioned to Triple-A Nashville. Pitcher Bradley Blalock was optioned to Double-A Biloxi, and Wes Clarke, Sam Carlson, Evan McKendry, Tobias Myers, and Carlos Rodriguez were all assigned to minor league camp.

Jakob Junis starts for the Brewers today while Ryan Feltner starts for the Rockies. Garrett Mitchell bats lead off and starts in right field, while Christian Yelich bats third and starts in left. Gary Sanchez gets the nod at DH today, while Eric Haase starts behind the dish.

Joe Ross, Elvis Peguero, and Abner Uribe are all scheduled to pitch after Junis today.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CDT.