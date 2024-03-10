Brewers lose third straight game, fall to Rockies 3-1

Box Score

After losing two straight games to Seattle and Oakland, Milwaukee came into this one looking for a bounce-back win. Jakob Junis got the start for the Brewers while Ryan Feltner started for the Rockies. Christian Yelich got the Brewers on the board early, with a sacrifice fly that brought home Garrett Mitchell in the first inning.

Neither team did much offensively from there, but the Rockies tied the game in the bottom of the sixth when Charlie Blackmon, Nolan Jones, and Brendan Rodgers put together a string of singles to make it 1-1.

Colorado tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI triple from Sterlin Thompson and an RBI single from Jordan Beck.

Milwaukee could not find any offense after the first inning and would lose their third straight game in what has been a very inconsistent spring.

The Brewers managed just four hits in the loss, though Mitchell led the way with two hits.

Junis pitched well in the loss, allowing just one baserunner via a hit by pitch in four innings of work while striking out three. Joe Ross got the loss, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

Milwaukee gets an off day on Monday before returning to action against their former manager Craig Counsell and the Cubs on Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. Colin Rea will start opposite Justin Steele.