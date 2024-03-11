What are we keeping an eye on for the rest of spring training?

We’re about halfway through the Brewers’ spring training slate, so let’s take stock. As we get closer to Opening Day, what questions need answers, and what roster spots are up for grabs?

Who gets the Opening Day nod at third base?

This question isn’t as important as “who starts the most games this season at third base,” but they are obviously related. In Harrison’s positional preview, he laid out the candidates: it would be a bit of a shock if someone other than Andruw Monasterio or Joey Ortiz got the Opening Day start, but Sal Frelick has been playing some third base this spring and could, conceivably, be in the running. (I wouldn’t bet on it.) Tyler Black has been used at first base this spring, which makes me think that the team views him as the next starter there after Rhys Hoskins, and not as a third basemen.

Monasterio isn’t a star, but he’s a solid defensive player, and while he isn’t exactly an offensive threat (he doesn’t walk much or hit for power), he puts the bat on the baseball, which was a valuable thing for this team last season. Ortiz projects as a great defensive player, and while his offensive ceiling may not be particularly high, he was really good at the plate in Triple-A last year, where he hit .321/.378/.507 in 88 games.

There’s a little bit of a chain reaction element here, too, related to who plays second base. If Brice Turang opens the season at the top of the depth chart at second base, then it’s really between Ortiz and Monasterio at third. But if the team decides that Turang’s abysmal offensive numbers aren’t the best option, Ortiz would likely start at second base, likely leaving most of the work at third base to Monasterio. Which leads to another question...

What happens with Brice Turang and Joey Wiemer?

Both players have struggled offensively this spring, and while spring training results shouldn’t have too much influence on where a team lands with a player, they have to matter a little bit. Even after doubling versus the Rockies on Sunday, Turang is hitting just .200/.286/.320 through 25 at-bats (yes, small sample), and that’s troubling for a guy who hit just .218/.285/.300 in almost 450 plate appearances last season. There’s no question that Turang is an excellent defensive player, but modern baseball just doesn’t allow for good teams to have black holes in their lineups. The days of Mark Belanger and the 1970s Orioles are long gone.

Wiemer, similarly, is struggling this spring—he also got a hit on Sunday, but he’s just 5-for-27 and doesn’t have an extra-base hit. Wiemer has more pop than Turang, but his slash line was almost as ugly last season: .204/.283/.362 in 410 plate appearances.

It seems to me there’s a decent chance that neither player makes the Opening Day roster. It’s certainly too early to give up on either of them, but it seems entirely reasonable that, given other options — especially in the outfield — the team could decide that neither should be starting in the majors, and if that’s the case, they’d rather have them playing every day in the minor leagues.

I think this is a likely scenario, especially in Wiemer’s case. If Jackson Chourio makes the team (which seems more and more likely every day, given that there’s now no financial incentive to keep him in the minor leagues and he’s hitting well thus far), I think it’s fairly likely that the Brewers will keep Blake Perkins as their fifth outfielder and send Wiemer to Nashville to be their everyday centerfielder, where he’ll be ready as the next guy up. It should be noted that Perkins has been even worse than Wiemer this spring, but the team doesn’t have nearly as much invested in Perkins as a long-term asset, he’s also an excellent defensive player, and he’s more patient than Wiemer, which can be helpful for a guy who only gets a handful of at-bats per week.

With Turang, I can also envision a scenario where the team would rather have him playing shortstop in Nashville every day as insurance in the scenario where Willy Adames gets traded. If they believe that Joey Ortiz—who is probably Turang’s equal on defense, and who is hitting .263/.364/.579 this spring—is a better bet to perform offensively, there isn’t much of an argument against letting him start every day at Triple-A.

This leads to the question of...

Who are the last couple of position players on the roster?

Here are the position players I’d consider locks for the roster, assuming health:

C: William Contreras, Gary Sánchez

IF: Willy Adames, Rhys Hoskins, Andruw Monasterio

OF: Sal Frelick, Garrett Mitchell, Christian Yelich

With those guys, I’d also say that I expect Jackson Chourio, Owen Miller, and Joey Ortiz to make the team, but I’m not quite confident enough to call them “locks.” (The Brewers could try to manipulate Ortiz’s service time, but I don’t think it’s likely.) That makes 11, and we’ll assume that they’ll carry 13 position players. The last two spots, in my estimation, will come out of the following group:

Wiemer, Turang, Perkins, Eric Haase, Jake Bauers (who is out of options), Vinny Capra, Oliver Dunn, or Christian Arroyo, who isn’t on the 40-man roster.

Perkins’ fate depends on Wiemer. If Wiemer breaks camp with the major league club (and no one is injured), then there’s no room for Perkins. But if Wiemer starts in the minors, I think Perkins makes it as the team’s fifth outfielder, a number I don’t think the team has any problem carrying, especially since Yelich will probably DH a lot and Frelick might play some infield.

Turang is less likely to start in the minors than Wiemer; the team just doesn’t have a whole lot of options for utility infielders. I think Owen Miller is more-or-less a lock to make the team—he can play first base (the team has no obvious backup to Hoskins), and he’s a proven option at second or third. If Turang does make the team, we’ll likely see a pretty constant shuffle between second and third base to ensure that he, Ortiz, and Monasterio all play enough. But if Turang opens the season in the minors, I expect the team will go with one of Arroyo, Capra, or Dunn for maximum flexibility, or Bauers if the team wants to have a left-handed platoon for Hoskins.

Haase has been raking, but I just don’t see the team carrying three catchers, especially since none of them offer much flexibility in the field. Haase has played some outfield but is almost certainly worse than any of the other five outfielders who will likely be on the team. None of the three catcher options has any real experience at first base, so none look like options to back up Hoskins when he needs a break.

So my final prediction for the position player group:

C: Contreras, Sánchez

IF: Adames, Hoskins, Miller, Monasterio, Ortiz, Turang

OF: Chourio, Frelick, Mitchell, Perkins, Yelich (with Wiemer ready the second anyone gets hurt)

But keep an eye on the Arroyo/Capra/Dunn trio: if one of them goes on a heater over the next two weeks, it’s possible that one of them could push Turang to Nashville. Since Bauers is out of minor-league options, that also makes him a strong candidate if Turang starts in the minors.

For what it’s worth, this is MLB.com’s latest roster prediction — spoiler, they have three catchers and Bauers included, but no Perkins or Miller.

What’s left to determine on the pitching staff?

Not much, honestly. Again, all of this is contingent on health, and these folks may not all be ready for opening day. But here’s where I see the rotation right now, and based on recent team history, they very well may flirt with a six-man rotation, at least to start the season:

Freddy Peralta

Wade Miley

Aaron Ashby

Jakob Junis

DL Hall

Colin Rea

The big question mark here is with Joe Ross, who the Brewers signed to a major-league deal, reported to be one year and $1.75 million guaranteed. Ross hasn’t had a good spring and had his second Tommy John surgery in 2022; he hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2021. But he doesn’t have any minor league options, and if any of the starters don’t seem ready to go at the start of the season (Miley seems the most likely candidate here, as he hasn’t pitched in the Cactus League yet), Ross will probably open the season in the big leagues.

That leaves seven spots for relievers, and I think it’s likely that these are those seven guys:

Devin Williams

Joel Payamps

Hoby Milner

Trevor Megill

Abner Uribe

Elvis Peguero

Bryse Wilson

There will certainly be some back-and-forth with Nashville for the last spot or two in this staff, and it’s also possible that they keep Rea stretched out in Triple-A and just bring him up when he’s needed. I’d view the next guy up as J.B. Bukauskas, who has been really good this spring (10 strikeouts, one run in five innings), but Bryan Hudson, who is a lefty and who has also been quite good this spring, also has a good shot to make a big impact this season. Janson Junk, Taylor Clarke, and Thyago Vieira are also on the 40-man and will probably see some time on the major league roster at some point this season, but I expect all of them to open the season in the minors. Robert Gasser is probably the most likely player who isn’t currently on the 40-man to make an impact at the major league level this year, but it would probably require at least one long-term injury in the starting rotation.

There are certainly questions about some of the guys in this group, especially in the starting rotation, but if everyone is healthy and there are no red flags, I think the pitching staff is pretty set.

Is there anything else you’re all keeping an eye on? Let us know in the comments.