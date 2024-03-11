Milwaukee Brewers 2024 preview by position: Outfield

Looking back at our outfield preview from 2023, the makeup of the outfield hasn’t changed much, but top prospect Jackson Chourio has the chance to make an impact earlier than may have been expected after signing a massive eight-year, $82-million contract in the offseason.

While Chourio, who turns 20 today, is certainly the youngest of the outifelders, the rest of the outfield is also quite young. Garrett Mitchell (25), Joey Wiemer (25), Sal Frelick (23), and Blake Perkins (27) are all still in their mid-20s, while Christian Yelich (32) provides the veteran presence as the presumed everyday left fielder.

Let’s take a look at Milwaukee’s depth in the outfield entering 2024.

Christian Yelich

Yelich figures to serve as Milwaukee’s mainstay in the outfield, coming off back-to-back seasons in which he appeared in 140-plus games. In 144 games in 2023, Yelich bounced back from a few mediocre years to hit .278/.370/.447 with 19 homers, 76 RBIs, 153 hits, 106 runs, and 28 steals in 31 attempts.

He made 121 starts in left field for Milwaukee, providing average defense to go with his above-average offensive year. Now in his age-32 season, the key for Yelich will be health, as he can play every day — whether as the DH or in left — if he remains healthy. In five games this spring, he’s collected three hits, including a triple, scored three runs, and driven in two. He’s projected by Baseball Reference to regress a little bit in 2024, with a line of .260/.357/.410 with 15 homers, 63 RBIs, 131 hits, 89 runs, and 20 steals.

Garrett Mitchell

Coming off a year where he missed nearly the entire season, Mitchell is in a big prove-it year with Milwaukee. He broke onto the scene in late 2022 for the Brewers, hitting .311/.373/.459 (134 OPS+) in 28 games down the stretch, collecting two homers, nine RBIs, three doubles, and eight steals. He got off to a solid start in 2023, hitting .259/.306/.466 with three homers and six RBIs in 16 games before a shoulder injury kept him out until the final weekend of the season.

He’s had a solid spring thus far, hitting .333/.429/.375 with two RBIs and a steal in eight games. His Baseball Reference projections have him hitting .263/.333/.429 with eight homers, 29 RBIs, and nine steals. He’ll compete with Chourio for reps in center field, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Pat Murphy opts to platoon him as a left-handed hitter with the right-handed hitting Chourio.

Sal Frelick

Frelick is probably the most interesting player on this list because he’s been taking reps as a third baseman this spring, giving him more ways to get into the lineup than others named here. He had a solid rookie season after being called up in late July, hitting .246/.341/.351 (91 OPS+) with three homers, 24 RBIs, and seven steals in 57 games. He also provided strong defense, totaling six defensive runs saved above average and developing a strong highlight reel, including a few great catches in his debut and a no-hitter saving catch against the Yankees in September.

In nine games this spring, he’s hitting .286/.394/.429 with one RBI and two steals. He’s primarily been used in the leadoff spot, something that could carry over in the regular season. He’s projected to improve on his offensive numbers from 2023, with a line of .257/.343/.404, eight homers, 37 RBIs, and nine steals.

Jackson Chourio

Chourio is, hopefully, the most exciting player to watch on this list. Ranked as MLB.com’s No. 2 overall prospect, Chourio spent the majority of 2023 with Double-A Biloxi before a cameo with Triple-A Nashville to end the season. In 128 games across the two levels, he hit .283/.338/.467 with 22 homers, 91 RBIs, and 44 steals. His scouting grades are all average or higher, including a 70 speed tool and 65 power tool.

Like Frelick and Mitchell, he’s had a strong spring training, hitting .314/.351/.400 with three RBIs and 11 hits in just 10 games. He has a strong chance at starting with the Brewers to open the season, especially given the struggles of Joey Wiemer and Blake Perkins this spring.

Blake Perkins

Perkins made the most of his opportunity with the Brewers last season. Perkins started the season at Triple-A Nashville before breaking through after Mitchell’s injury in April. In 67 games with Milwaukee, he hit .217/.325/.350 (86 OPS+) with four homers, 20 RBIs, and five steals. He also provided strong defense, with 11 defensive runs saved above average.

He’s had a dismal spring, hitting just .059/.150/.059 with one hit and two walks in eight games. He’s projected to hit .242/.330/.399 with eight homers, 34 RBIs, and seven steals this season. Between him and Wiemer, it seems likely one of them will start the season in Triple-A, but which one remains to be seen. Frelick, Yelich, and Mitchell are all left-handed hitters, while Chourio is a right-handed hitter. The switch-hitting Perkins or right-handed Wiemer both would make sense given that makeup, but it remains to be seen which direction Murphy will go in.

Joey Wiemer

Wiemer spent nearly all of 2023 with the Brewers, hitting .204/.283/.362 (76 OPS+) with 13 homers, 42 RBIs, and 11 steals in 132 games as the team’s main center fielder after Mitchell’s injury. Like Perkins, he also provides strong defense, especially with a strong throwing arm. He totaled five defensive runs saved above average last season.

As mentioned above, Wiemer has struggled this spring despite reworking his swing to cut down on his motion and create more contact. He’s hitting just .185/.290/.185 with five hits, four walks, and 10 strikeouts in 10 games this spring. He’s projected to hit .229/.308/.403 with 14 homers, 46 RBIs, and 11 steals for Milwaukee in 2024.