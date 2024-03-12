Brewers Reacts Survey: Who is the odd man out in the outfield?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

In this week’s Brewers Reacts survey, we’re asking fans which Brewers outfielder is the odd man out heading into the regular season.

The Brewers currently have six viable options in a crowded outfield, with Christian Yelich, Garrett Mitchell, and Sal Frelick seemingly each having a roster spot locked up. Assuming the Brewers carry five outfielders, they only have space for two more between Jackson Chourio, Blake Perkins, and Joey Wiemer. A case can be made for all three players, but which one gets left out is up for debate.

Given that Yelich, Mitchell, and Frelick are all left-handed hitters, the Brewers will definitely be looking for two right-handed bats with those last two spots. Unfortunately, just looking at that doesn’t solve the problem, as both Chourio and Wiemer are righties and Perkins is a switch hitter.

Perkins and Wiemer each have a year of MLB play under their belts, giving them a leg up on Chourio when looking at veteran status. Chourio has also only played six games at Triple-A, which leaves room to question if he’s ready for The Show.

However, Chourio has excelled this spring, hitting .314/.351/.400 with three RBIs, three doubles, and 11 hits in 10 games. Meanwhile both Wiemer and Perkins have struggled, with Wiemer hitting .185/.290/.185 with five hits in 10 games, and Perkins hitting .059/.150/.059 with one hit, one RBI, and one steal in eight games.

Who do you think is the odd man out? Respond below and stay tuned for results later this week.

