Brewers announce 2024 regular-season broadcast schedule

The Brewers announced their 2024 regular-season broadcast schedule on Tuesday, which includes all 162 games broadcast live on both TV and radio.

After an offseason of turmoil for the Bally Sports Network, Bally Sports Wisconsin will remain the exclusive local television home for the Brewers, broadcasting 155 of the team’s 162 games.

Brian Anderson and Jeff Levering both return as the team’s main play-by-play announcers, while Bill Schroeder, Tim Dillard, and Vinny Rottino will again share the color analysts chair. Sophia Minnaert is now in her 12th season as the team’s on-field reporter, while Craig Coshun and Stephen Watson return to host “Brewers Live” along with Dillard and Rottino.

MLB has once again partnered with Apple TV+ for exclusive streams of Friday Night Baseball, which will feature the Brewers on April 12 at Baltimore and May 24 at Boston. The Brewers will also be included in five exclusive national telecasts on Fox on May 11 vs. St. Louis, June 22 at San Diego, July 6 at L.A. Dodgers, Aug. 17 vs. Cleveland, and Aug. 31 at Cincinnati.

The two other nationally broadcast games will be aired simultaneously on Bally Sports Wisconsin and FS1. These games are June 29 vs. Chicago Cubs and Aug. 21 at St. Louis. Additionally, 13 Sunday home games will air on Telemundo Wisconsin.

All 162 games will be broadcast on the Brewers Radio Network, which includes 620 WTMJ. To view the full broadcast schedule for 2024, click here.