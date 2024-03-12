Spring Training Game Thread #19: Milwaukee (7-10) @ Chicago Cubs (9-7)

The Brewers take on the Chicago Cubs tonight for the second time this spring. After a three-game losing streak, Milwaukee will look to build some momentum with the regular season just over two weeks away.

Colin Rea will lead the way on the mound with a lineup featuring Garrett Mitchell, William Contreras, and Christian Yelich at the top. Rhys Hoskins will bat cleanup with Willy Adames, designated hitter Jake Bauers, and Jackson Chourio to follow. Brice Turang and Joey Ortiz fill out the rest of the order.

Notably, Mitchell receives another nod as the leadoff batter, something that could carry over into the regular season.

The team announced that Brice Turang will be the Opening Day second baseman as the final few roster decisions come into focus. Pat Murphy said, “I’m expecting this kid to take a quantum leap.”

The Chicago Cubs will send out their ace Justin Steele.

First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. CDT.