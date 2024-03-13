What should we expect from Freddy Peralta this season?

Freddy Peralta is a good pitcher. He’s been a regular major league starter for three years, and he’s been at least solidly above average in all three them. He won’t turn 28 until June and should be just entering his prime. But there has also never been more pressure on Peralta. From 2021-23, he was able to slot in as perhaps the league’s best No. 3 starter on a staff that also featured Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff. Burnes is gone. Woodruff probably won’t pitch this year. On a staff that also features 37-year-old Wade Miley and a bunch of question marks, Peralta is unquestionably the Brewers’ ace going into 2024.

What should we expect of him? When looking back at Peralta’s last three seasons, we start to get a picture of the pitcher he is, and what that means for him moving forward.

After pitching mostly out of the bullpen from 2018-20 (70 games, 23 starts), Peralta’s first year as a full-time starter was in 2021. Here are his ‘standard’ stats:

2021: 28 G, 27 GS, 144 1⁄ 3 IP, 10-5, 2.81 ERA (147 ERA+), 3.12 FIP, 0.970 WHIP, 12.2 K/9, 3.5 BB/9

This was a magical season, basically any way you cut it. Peralta didn’t have enough innings to qualify as an official league leader, but had he, he would have led the majors in hits per nine innings by a huge margin (his microscopic 5.2 mark was nearly a hit per nine better than Max Scherzer’s official league-leading 6.0). His K/9 of 12.2 would have been third in the majors behind only Dylan Cease and Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes. His 0.970 WHIP would have been fifth.

2022: 18 G, 17 GS, 78 IP, 4-4, 3.58 ERA (113 ERA+), 3.06 FIP, 1.038 WHIP, 9.9 K/9, 3.1 BB/9, 0.7 HR/9, 6.2 H/9

2023: 30 G, 30 GS, 165 2⁄3 IP, 12-10, 3.86 ERA (112 ERA+), 3.85 FIP, 1.117 WHIP, 11.4 K/9, 2.9 BB/9, 1.4 HR/9, 7.1 H/9

The last two seasons have been more of a mixed bag. In 2022 Peralta struggled with a shoulder injury and pitched just 78 innings, and his ERA+ dropped from 147 to 113; that’s still solid, but it’s a big step down. However, there was reason to believe there was some bad luck involved: Peralta’s 2022 FIP was more than half a run better than his ERA, and he was again one of the hardest pitchers to hit in the league (his 6.2 H/9 would have been fourth in the majors). 2023 was weirder; in the most innings of his career, Peralta posted a career-best mark in BB/9 (a number that has decreased in every one of his six seasons) and his healthy shoulder saw him climb back to 11.4 K/9, an elite number that ranked fourth in the majors. But his home runs allowed were way up (1.4 per nine innings), and while some of that can be chalked up to bad luck (his 16% HR/FB ratio was significantly higher than the league average of around 10%, and that number tends to fluctuate on an individual basis), there were underlying reasons to be at least a little concerned.

A lot of those reasons relate to hard-hit percentage. When we look at some of the Statcast info for Peralta, that number sticks out: in 2021 and 2022 it was in the top 8% of the league, and his barrel percentages were correspondingly good (elite in ’22, good in ’21). In 2023, the hard-hit percentage against Peralta jumped from 31.3% in 2022 to 37.7%, dropping him from the 93rd percentile to just the 60th. Likewise, Peralta was one of the very best pitchers in baseball in ’22 at avoiding barrels, and in ’23 he was in the pretty dismal 36th percentile. That, more than luck, explains why his HR/9 number jumped in 2023.

If there’s another reason to be concerned about Peralta, it could come in the form of batting average on balls in play (BABIP). In his fantastic 2021 season, Peralta’s opponents hit just .230 against him on balls in play, a minuscule number. In 2022, that number was .246, still far below the league average. Even in 2023, when his BABIP jumped 27 points to .273, it was still significantly below the league average, which over the three years from ’21-23 ranged from .290 to .297. BABIP is traditionally viewed as a high variance stat, and in Peralta’s case you can see that: despite those excellent marks the past three years, his opponents’ BABIP in 2020 was .328 and in 2019 it was .338.

But could those favorable BABIP numbers be more than mere chance? The hard-hit percentages certainly correspond. Plus, the Brewers fielded an excellent defense over the last three years, something that shouldn’t change in 2024. There will be some variance in Peralta’s opponents’ BABIP number, but there’s good reason to expect it to remain low, especially if Peralta can get his hard-hit percentages back to where they were prior to last season.

On the positive side, something we confirm with Statcast is that Peralta is one of the best pitchers in baseball at making batters swing and miss. Even in his injury-plagued 2022 season, Peralta was solidly above average in that regard (78th percentile), and he was outstanding in 2021 and 2023 (92nd percentile both years). There is no reason to expect that number not to remain elite in 2024.

What does this all of this mean for Peralta’s 2024 season? If you look at the projection models on Fangraphs, all six of them forecast between 2.8 and 3.8 WAR, with a K/9 between 10.26 and 10.82 (notably below his career average). None expect his walks to continue to fall. They all expect his HR/9 number to be closer to last year’s not-very-good rate than to the good numbers he put up in the two seasons prior.

I’m not sure how I feel about those projections. All of this is contingent on health, of course, but if you’re an optimist, Peralta’s streak of six consecutive seasons with a falling BB/9 number continues. His whiff rate and corresponding strikeout rate stay elite. He misses more barrels than last year and that, combined with good Brewer defense, keep his BABIP low, and his high rate of home runs and hard-hit balls from last season come back down a bit. If Peralta can combine the good Statcast stuff from 2021-22 with the volume of last season over 30-32 starts, he would probably be a top 15 or so pitcher in the league. He might even be a fringe Cy Young contender, and he could even have narrative on his side if the Brewers stay competitive: a team losing its two best starters and still contending behind a great season from the new ace makes for a compelling case.

The good news is that even if things don’t break especially well for Peralta, there’s no reason to believe he won’t continue to be, at minimum, a solid pitcher. He has a three-year track record of being an elite strikeout pitcher. His fastball really does rate as one of the best of its kind in the league. It’s difficult to imagine a healthy season for Peralta that wasn’t at least league average or a little better.

Peralta may not reach the heights that Burnes and Woodruff did over the last several years, but if he did, it wouldn’t really come as a shock. My guess is that he’ll be in the middle of the pack in terms of league-wide number one starters, and I’d expect him to be someone the team can rely upon when they need a big start. I do not think Peralta will shy away from this extra pressure: he’s pitched well in some big games, including a couple of really good appearances (and a couple of not-so-good ones, to be fair) in the postseason. There are real questions about the rotation beyond Miley, but Peralta has been answering questions for the last three years, and I’d expect his success to continue.