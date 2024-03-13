Brewers drop fourth consecutive game, 6-5, to Chicago Cubs, but Colin Rea dominant

Box Score

The Milwaukee Brewers’ 6-5 loss to the Cubs began as a pitcher's duel with Colin Rea tossing four shutout innings. While Rea struck out seven batters without allowing a hit, the Cubs’ own starter, Justin Steele, threw four innings and struck out nine.

The offenses would eventually trade blows before James Meeker allowed a walk-off home run to Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom.

A STRONG outing for Code Red



4 IP

0 H

7 K pic.twitter.com/zAm2RD2Nck — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 13, 2024

The Brewers managed to score a pair of runs off of Steele in large part due to William Contreras and his 3-for-4 performance. His RBI ground rule double in the third inning and later a three-run homer off reliever Julian Merryweather gave the Brewers a 4-0 lead.

Despite a steady stream of offense early in the game, the Brewers’ lead slipped away after Rea left the game. The fifth inning was a chaotic affair as Abner Uribe hit two batters, a groundball ricocheted off the baserunner at second, and Willy Adames made a throwing error. Uribe was unable to finish the inning before Milwaukee had to call to the bullpen.

The persistent issue plaguing the Brewers has been strikeouts, and that trend continued on Tuesday. The team struck out 16 times in 39 at-bats. It’s a curious factor to watch in the coming weeks, even with the usual grain of salt that comes with spring training results.

The Brewers had 12 hits in the game, but ultimately, the small details cost them the win. The offense went 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position amid their strikeout woes. Several hit batters and three defensive errors created enough of a window for the Cubs to capitalize.

There were still some bright spots, even as the Brewers dropped their fourth game in a row. Contreras’ night was a reminder of his influence in the heart of the lineup. Brice Turang impressed, along with Joey Ortiz and Jackson Chourio each notching a base hit. Wes Clarke went 1-for-2 to raise his spring batting average to .304.

Milwaukee will play tomorrow as they face the Chicago White Sox at the American Family Fields of Phoenix. Bryse Wilson is set to make his third start of the spring against Erick Fedde. First pitch is at 3:10 p.m.