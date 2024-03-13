Spring Training Game Thread #20: Milwaukee (7-11) vs. Chicago White Sox (5-13)

The Brewers are back at home, this time facing the AL team from Chicago as the White Sox come to Phoenix. They will try to break a four-game losing streak.

Bryse Wilson will get the start, his fourth appearance of the spring. So far this spring, he’s pitched six innings and allowed no runs, two hits, and one walk. He’s also struck out two.

Also scheduled to pitch today: Bryan Hudson, Trevor Megill, J.B. Bukauskas, and Jared Koenig. Meanwhile, Aaron Ashby, DL Hall, and Wade Miley will pitch in simulated games.

Today’s game is available on the Brewers Radio Network, beginning at 3:10 p.m. Here are the lineups.