Brewers blown out by White Sox, 15-4

Box Score

It was not a good day for the Brewers pitching staff. Bryse Wilson allowed 10 runs in three innings in his start this afternoon, and, despite sending Dylan Cease to the Padres in a major trade after weeks of trade discussions, the White Sox didn’t let up against the Brewers. A 7-0 deficit after 1 1⁄ 2 innings turned into a 15-4 loss on Wednesday.

Wilson allowed 10 runs (nine earned), 12 hits, and one walk. Three of those hits were home runs. He also struck out three in the start. Bryan Hudson stabilized the pitching for the Brewers for a few innings, allowing just one run in 2 1⁄ 3 innings pitched. However, Trevor Megill allowed two runs in 1 1⁄ 3 innings, and Aaron Rund allowed three in 1 1⁄ 3 innings. Blake Holub finished out the game for the Brewers with a scoreless inning.

The Brewers did try to put together an early comeback. In the bottom of the second, back-to-back singles from Tyler Black and Joey Wiemer started the inning. Andruw Monasterio brought in Black with an RBI groundout. Brewer Hicklen followed that with a two-run home run that closed the gap to 7-3. Unfortunately, the Brewers offense wouldn’t manage anything more until an RBI groundout by Noah Campbell in the ninth inning.

The offense combined for 10 hits and three walks in the game, led by a 2-for-4 day by Joey Wiemer. Brewer Hicklen added a home run, but that was the only extra-base hit for the Brewers in the game.

The Brewers are back on the road tomorrow, heading to Peoria to face the Mariners. Janson Junk will get the start for the Brewers. First pitch is at 3:10 p.m.