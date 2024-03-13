Devin Williams to miss three months with stress fractures in back

On Monday, we got word that Brewers’ All-Star closer and reigning National League Reliever of the Year Devin Williams was visiting a specialist to address lingering back soreness. Tonight, Jeff Passan reports that Williams has two stress fractures in his back and will miss around three months.

Milwaukee Brewers star closer Devin Williams has two stress fractures in his back and is expected to miss around three months, sources tell ESPN. Williams pitched through back soreness in September, but it returned earlier this spring. He'll rehab and should return by midseason. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 14, 2024

It’s a tough blow for the Brewers, who expect to contend in an NL Central that doesn’t have a clear favorite. Williams has been one of baseball’s best relievers since his first “full” season in 2020, when he was the NL Rookie of the Year. In three seasons since, he has made two All-Star teams and compiled a Hall-of-Fame-level 211 ERA+ in 173.1 innings. He took over full-time closer duties after the Brewers traded Josh Hader at the 2022 trade deadline, and last season he was third in the NL with 36 saves while posting a 1.53 ERA (282 ERA+).

Passan’s report suggests Williams will rehab the injury and should be able to return around mid-June. In the meantime, the Brewers will need to figure out how to fill Williams’ shoes in the closer role. Luckily, the team’s bullpen is a strength, and they will have options. Abner Uribe is likely the player who the team is expecting to ultimately succeed Williams as the team’s full-time closer, but his control is still an issue and he’s only thrown 30 2⁄ 3 innings at the major league level, though he was extremely effective in those innings (1.76 ERA, 39 strikeouts). A more seasoned option would be Joel Payamps, who was the primary 8th inning reliever last season and had an excellent year. Payamps completed three saves last season.

A closer-by-committee approach may also be in play, with Uribe and Payamps, and conceivably Trevor Megill (zero career saves) doing some of the work from the right side and lefties Hoby Milner (zero career saves) and Bryan Hudson (zero saves, only 8 2⁄ 3 career innings, but having an excellent spring) working in certain matchups.

It’s not news that Milwaukee wanted to get two weeks before starting their season, but we’ll see how that bullpen depth shakes out.