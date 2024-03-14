Spring Training Game Thread #21: Milwaukee (7-12) @ Seattle Mariners (6-12)

The Brewers and Mariners meet in today’s spring training game with both fanbases hoping to see some more encouraging performances as rosters begin to slim.

The Brewers reassigned Yonny Hernandez, Brewer Hicklen, Enoli Paredes, and Rob Zastryzny to minor league camp prior to today’s game, despite both Hicklen and Hernandez being included in today’s lineup.

Milwaukee enters the game amid a five-game losing streak with Robert Gasser set to start. It will be his second start and fourth appearance, pitching to a 3.00 ERA over six innings. Elvis Peguero, Abner Uribe, and Joel Payamps are all lined up to pitch after Gasser.

The lineup features centerfielder Jackson Chourio batting leadoff. Chris Roller starts in left field with Hicklen in right, fresh off his third home run of spring camp. The infield sets out with Oliver Dunn, Andruw Monasterio, Hernández, and Jake Bauers.

The Mariners will have Bryan Woo on the mound.

The game is available via a radio broadcast on MLB.com, beginning at 3:10 p.m. Here are the lineups.